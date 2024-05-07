Air Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $107.9…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $107.9 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $663.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682.4 million.

Air Lease shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.