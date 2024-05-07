Agilon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.13 billion to $6.18 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $25.87.

