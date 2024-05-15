Agile Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The developer of prescription contraceptive products for women posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 38 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.75.

