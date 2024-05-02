Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Agco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:41 AM

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $168 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

Agco shares have declined nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

