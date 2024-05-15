Live Radio
Africa Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 5:16 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at $2.

_____

