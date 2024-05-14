Aeterna Zentaris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $4.74.

The drug developer posted revenue of $4,000 in the period.

Aeterna Zentaris shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.39, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

