Advanced Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $327.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 98 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $370 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $96.08, a climb of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

