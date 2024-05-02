Adtalem: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.8 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $36.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $412.7 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion.

Adtalem shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.40, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATGE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.