Adecoagro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Adecoagro SA (AGRO) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $47.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The producer of agricultural products and renewable energy posted revenue of $261.8 million in the period.

Adecoagro shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.88, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

