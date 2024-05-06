Addus HomeCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $15.8 million.…

The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $280.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.5 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $97.64, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

