Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.5 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.11. A year ago, they were trading at $6.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADPT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.