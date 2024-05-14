Acorda: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACORQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACORQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of $22.06.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 36 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $16.80.

