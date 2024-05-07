Aclaris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.9 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.36. A year ago, they were trading at $8.40.

