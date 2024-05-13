AC Immune: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Monday reported a loss of $20.4 million…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Monday reported a loss of $20.4 million in its first quarter.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.31. A year ago, they were trading at $2.11.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU

