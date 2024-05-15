Abeona Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $4.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.08.

