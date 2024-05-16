A Real Airline Credit Card: You Can Get a Card Made From a Boeing 747

Some might think having a bit of the sky in their wallet is a flight of fancy, but Delta wants…

Some might think having a bit of the sky in their wallet is a flight of fancy, but Delta wants to make it happen. The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card are offering a limited edition card design for new and existing customers — one that features metal from a retired Boeing 747 aircraft. You’ll need to act quickly, though, because the deadline to reserve the card is June 5, 2024, or while supplies last.

Rewards and Perks

Both the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card have a steep annual fee of $650 but come with some pretty sweet perks such as numerous statement credits, priority boarding and upgrades, your first checked bag free and complimentary access to the Delta Sky Club. However, it’s important to note that changes are coming to Sky Club Access in February 2025. (See Rates & Fees for Delta SkyMiles Reserve) (See Rates & Fees for Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business)

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card

— Welcome offer. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months.

— Rewards. You’ll earn 3 miles per dollar on Delta purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile per dollar on all other qualifying purchases.

— Perks. You’ll have complimentary access to the Centurion Lounge, along with a Companion Certificate each year upon card renewal and $2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card

— Welcome offer. Earn 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months.

— Rewards. You’ll earn 3 miles per dollar on Delta purchases made directly with Delta; 1.5 miles per dollar on eligible transit and U.S. shipping and office supply store purchases; and 1 mile per dollar on all other qualifying purchases.

— Perks. Enjoy complimentary access to the Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge, along with a Companion Certificate each year upon card renewal and a Medallion Qualification Dollars boost.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Act Now

The limited edition card design is only available to request through June 5, 2024. Other designs include a classic metal card or one made from reclaimed plastic.

More from U.S. News

Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

6 Best Credit Cards for Couples

You Could Get an Ultra-Low APR With This Credit Union’s Credit Card

A Real Airline Credit Card: You Can Get a Card Made From a Boeing 747 originally appeared on usnews.com