8 Top World Cruises for 2023

If your ideal vacation involves spending months sailing around the world — exploring storied, faraway lands and learning the mysteries of ancient civilizations and cultures — then you should consider booking a world cruise. These epic voyages transport guests around the globe to some of the world’s top historical and cultural attractions. You’ll sample locally inspired cuisines from Asia, Europe, South America and other diverse regions, plus enjoy special events on the ship and in port, including expert guest lectures, cultural programs and memorable themed nights. And best of all: You’ll only have to pack and unpack once.

To help you choose which world cruise is right for you, U.S. News has compiled a list of some of the best sailings that are available to book for 2025. Keep in mind: If you’re interested in a world cruise that is fully booked, you shouldn’t lose hope. When trips are booked this far in advance, there are usually some cancellations; you may be able to get on a waitlist through a travel adviser or by contacting the cruise line directly. Otherwise, if you’re ready to book your tickets and set sail on the trip of a lifetime, consider one of these 11 upcoming world voyages. (Note: All starting rates were accurate at the time of writing.)

Viking Ocean Cruises: Viking World Voyage I

Viking Ocean Cruises’ epic 180-day voyage on Viking Sky departs from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in December 2024 and ends in New York in June 2025. The cruise is nearly sold out, including the least expensive Veranda Stateroom at $79,995 per person. Guests will visit 37 countries on six continents and have 83 guided tours in far-flung locales, from the South Pacific to Asia to the Middle East. Cruisers will also have overnights in some of the world’s most fascinating cities, including London, Istanbul and Singapore.

This world cruise includes Viking‘s mostly all-inclusive amenities. Fares cover all meals; wine, beer and soda at lunch and dinner; one complimentary excursion in every port; free Wi-Fi access; access to the spa and fitness center; enrichment lectures and destination performances; and other amenities. The line also runs world cruise promotions that may cover free business airfare and transfers, shore credits, shipboard credits, a beverage package and other perks.

A shorter, 138-day segment of the world cruise is also available. This voyage has the same departure date and port as the 180-day option, but guests will disembark on May 6, 2025, in London. This cruise includes ports of call in 28 countries and 57 guided tours. The lowest fare is $59,995 per person (double occupancy) for a Veranda Stateroom.

Holland America Line: 124-Day Grand World Voyage

In January 2025, Holland America Line will sail simultaneous world cruises of longer than 120 days for the first time in the line’s history: this 124-day sailing and a 133-day “Pole-to-Pole” Grand World Voyage. The shorter 124-Day Grand World Voyage sails round-trip from Fort Lauderdale.

The extensive itinerary on the 1,964-passenger Zuiderdam features 32 countries and 10 overnight stays, as well as bucket list destinations like Machu Picchu, Easter Island and the Great Barrier Reef. The voyage includes a Panama Canal transit and stops in exotic destinations such as several islands in French Polynesia. Travelers will also visit ports of call in Australia, Asian countries like Indonesia and Sri Lanka, African destinations such as Madagascar and Tanzania, places in Western Europe like Italy and France, and many others. After traveling to so many incredible destinations on this itinerary, the ship crosses the Atlantic Ocean and returns to Florida.

Holland America offers a limited-time promotion where guests will receive a Surf Wi-Fi package, prepaid gratuities and other amenities when they book this voyage.

MSC Cruises: World Cruise

The world cruise voyage on the 3,223-passenger MSC Magnifica departs round-trip from Genoa (Portofino), Italy, in January 2025 for a 116-night voyage around the globe. This incredible journey with MSC Cruises includes 52 ports of call, with stops in southern France; Spain; Morocco; ports in South America; Cape Verde, Africa; and more. Guests will also visit the Falkland Islands, the dreamy isles of Tahiti, the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Australia, numerous Asian countries and Egypt before returning to Italy.

Cruise fares include 15 complimentary shore excursions, as well as the Dine & Drink package that features a selection of wines, draught beer, sparkling water and other nonalcoholic beverages in the main restaurants and the buffet during lunch and dinner. There is also a 30% discount on laundry services. Cruisers will enjoy themed evenings, guest speakers and language classes while on board.

Oceania Cruises: Around the World in 180 Days

This extensive 180-day world voyage with Oceania Cruises aboard the intimate 670-passenger Insignia embarks from Miami in January 2025. The sailing includes 89 ports in 32 countries across five continents, 46 accessible UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 21 overnight stays.

This cruise, with its unique east-to-west circumnavigation, features incredible cultural and immersive experiences across the globe. Guests will cruise the Amazon River in Brazil and visit bustling South American cities like Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Then, they’ll set sail for alluring locales in destinations like Namibia, South Africa, Mozambique, the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia, China and more. Other destinations on the long journey include New Caledonia; Mystery Island, Vanuatu; Fiji; American Samoa; French Polynesia; and Hawaii. Guests disembark in San Diego in July 2025.

Oceania’s “simply MORE” offer for the world cruise includes two-for-one cruise fares; round-trip airfare and transfers; $8,200 in shore excursion credit; free Champagne, wine and other beverages; complimentary specialty dining; and unlimited Wi-Fi access.

Princess Cruises: 116-Day World Cruise

There are two embarkation options for Princess Cruises‘ 116-day cruise in January 2025. Guests can choose the earlier date departing from Fort Lauderdale or join the ship later in the month in Los Angeles. Both voyages aboard the 2,200-passenger Island Princess include 43 ports of call, with the earlier voyage transiting the Panama Canal before reaching Los Angeles.

Highlights include stops in Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, South Africa, Namibia and Cape Verde. Then, it’s off to exciting ports in the Mediterranean, such as Greece, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro. After visiting magical European cities like Rome and Florence in Italy, the ship heads to southern France, Spain, Morocco and the Canary Islands before sailing across the Atlantic to Florida. Guests on the later voyage will then transit the Panama Canal and visit Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico before disembarking in Los Angeles.

Azamara: World Voyage

Azamara’s 2025 world voyage embarks in January 2025 from San Diego aboard Azamara Onward. The immersive journey includes 10 segments covering 37 countries, 15 overnights and 31 late stays in port before disembarking in Southampton, U.K.

Guests will be treated to a kickoff welcome party in San Diego, 13 exclusive cultural events, round-trip business class airfare, a pre-cruise hotel stay, all transfers and a $4,000 onboard credit. In addition, the price covers the line’s Experience More Essentials Package, which offers a $3,000 credit for shore excursions, unlimited Wi-Fi access for one device and an upgraded premium beverage package for two guests. Azamara‘s pricing also includes food, drinks, gratuities, concierge service, weekly laundry and more.

Highlights of the itinerary include ports of call in the stunning islands of Hawaii, French Polynesia, American Samoa and Fiji. You’ll also visit New Zealand, Australia and a wide variety of Asian destinations, including Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Thailand and India, before sailing to the Middle East, the Adriatic and the Mediterranean. After an extended time in Europe, the ship will disembark in the U.K.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Navigate the World (Away in Wonder)

In January 2025, 700 guests will call Regent’s Seven Seas Mariner home for its 150-night Navigate the World cruise. The ship sails from Miami to San Francisco across three oceans, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries over five continents. Stops include enchanting destinations across South America and idyllic islands like Bora Bora and Moorea in French Polynesia. The extensive Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyage will also take guests to places like Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Falkland Islands, Alaska and more.

Two new ports of call for the line are Muroran on the Japanese island of Hokkaido and the remote Robinson Crusoe Island off the coast of Chile. The voyage also includes a crossing of the infamous Drake Passage and three days of scenic cruising along the Antarctic Peninsula. The cruise fare covers up to 395 complimentary excursions, meals, open bars, and other amenities and perks. Guests will also have access to exclusive shoreside experiences in several ports, such as the “Li-Khe & Thai Tradition” in Bangkok and “A Maori Engagement” in Auckland, New Zealand.

Crystal: World Cruise

Crystal’s 123-night world cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale in January 2025 aboard its 740-guest luxury ship, Crystal Serenity. The Crystal voyage will transport passengers to 62 destinations in 31 countries around the globe, including Caribbean islands, Mexico, South American destinations like Argentina and Brazil, and African countries such as Mozambique and Kenya. Guests will also visit far-flung locales like the Seychelles and Maldives before sailing on to destinations in the Middle East, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan. After visiting Greece and several ports in Italy, the ship will disembark in Barcelona in May 2025.

Exclusive onshore events during the voyage include an evening of “Tango Through the Ages” in Buenos Aires, Argentina; a Sri Lankan extravaganza with dinner and a traditional Kandyan Ves dance performance; and “An Evening with the Gods on Mt. Olympus” in Athens, Greece.

Crystal’s cruise fares are all-inclusive and cover meals (including dinner at chef Nobu’s Umi Uma); all beverages, including premium wines and spirits; luxurious amenities; butler service and gratuities; and 24-hour in-suite dining. Additional benefits with the world cruise include a business class airfare allowance or credit; $1,500 in shipboard credit; private transfers; luggage valet; exclusive onshore events; themed evenings on the ship; an exclusive gala dinner; a send-off celebration; and other perks.

Cunard Line: Maiden World Voyage (Queen Anne)

Cunard Line’s 111-night Maiden World Voyage aboard the new 3,000-passenger Queen Anne departs round-trip from Hamburg, Germany, in January 2025. The new ship, the 249th vessel to sail under the Cunard flag, debuted in May 2024. The addition of Queen Anne to the fleet marks the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships sailing at sea. Highlights of the historic journey include spectacular beaches, dazzling cities and cultural sites, with stops in North and South America (including Mexico and Hawaii), New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and more.

Meals in the main dining room, most onboard entertainment, gala evenings, afternoon tea and other activities are included in the cruise fare. Full World Voyage benefits also encompass a welcome reception, cocktail parties, a special shoreside event, use of a private lounge, the services of a World Voyage concierge, a commemorative gift, onboard credit and prepaid gratuities.

Travelers who are interested in booking a portion of this Cunard Line world cruise can opt for a voyage lasting between 17 and 107 days. These segments include routes like New York to Sydney; San Francisco to Auckland; Sydney to Hong Kong; and more.

Silversea Cruises: Controtempo

Silversea’s 2025 world cruise, Controtempo, embarks in January 2025 from Tokyo aboard the ultra-luxury 596-guest Silver Dawn. The voyage includes 60 ports in 34 countries on the line’s flagship. Guests of the journey from Tokyo to New York will have immersive bespoke events created exclusively for the cruise, including an incredible gala dinner, a “sky-high” extravaganza in Singapore, a Bollywood experience, a Marie Antoinette-inspired evening at Versailles and a private tour of an Egyptian palace.

Highlights of this Silversea Cruises itinerary are numerous ports of call in Asia, including Japan, China, Thailand and India, as well as stops along the west coast of Africa before the ship sails on to Western Europe. In France, guests can sip fine wines in Bordeaux and visit the magical walled city of Saint-Malo in Brittany. After sailing to Northern Europe to visit the cities of Stockholm and Oslo, Norway, Silver Dawn will then call on the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Greenland before heading to Canada and the East Coast of the U.S. The ship will disembark in New York in May 2025.

Silversea’s fares are all-inclusive and include luxurious suites, pre-and post-cruise benefits, all food and beverages, butler service, shore excursions, and other perks with the line’s door-to-door service.

Holland America Line: 133-Day Grand Voyage: Pole-To-Pole

Holland America’s 133-day grand voyage is believed to be the first-ever pole-to-pole round-trip sailing from the U.S. The voyage aboard the 1,432-passenger Volendam will sail from Fort Lauderdale to the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Costa Rica before transiting the Panama Canal. Other ports of call in South America include Ecuador, Peru and Chile, where guests will get to experience scenic cruising in the Chilean fjords. The journey also offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to cross the infamous Drake Passage and see the surreal beauty of Antarctica.

After a stop in the Falkland Islands, the ship will return to South America with calls in Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. After several ports of call in Africa and the Canary Islands, Volendam sails to Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The ship will then navigate the waterways in Northern Europe, the North Cape, Iceland, Greenland and Canada, before sailing along the East Coast of the U.S. toward Florida.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, paddle-wheelers on the Snake and Columbia rivers, traditional masted sailing yachts, and an 18-stateroom river ship on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia. She has also cruised on a small luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica, crossing the notorious Drake Passage twice. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications including U.S. News & World Report.

Update 05/20/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.