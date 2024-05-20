An unlimited vacation policy sounds like a dream. You can hit the slopes or jet to the beach whenever you…

You can hit the slopes or jet to the beach whenever you like and not feel limited to a fixed amount of time off each year. This unstructured freedom is relatively rare, though. According to a 2023 employee benefits survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, only 8% of employers offer it. Still, those companies are out there.

How Do Unlimited Vacation Days Work?

With unlimited vacation days, you’re free to take as much time off as you choose, as long as you get the job done. Of course, even though you can technically take “unlimited” time off, your manager will probably not be pleased if you’re away from work 90% of the time since it could affect your team’s performance. To get a better idea of the appropriate number of vacation days to use, ask your boss or colleagues what the norm is. If it’s a maximum of three to four weeks, you’ll want to stick to that.

“A lot of employees like the option of having unlimited (paid time off) but don’t utilize it as much as you would think,” says Angela Tait, people operations strategist and founder of Tait Consulting. She compares unlimited paid time off to amenities at an apartment complex: They’re the shiny objects that draw you in when applying for the apartment (or job), but hardly anyone uses them after moving in (or getting hired).

To avoid letting unlimited benefits go to waste, Tait encourages you to “utilize the PTO given to take breaks throughout your time at the company.” And as long as you “ensure that your work is covered while you’re out of the office,” she says, there’s no need to feel like you’re abusing the policy.

On the hunt for employers that offer this perk? We’ve compiled a list of 20 companies that offer unlimited vacation days. This is not a comprehensive list, but it’s a great place to start if you’re looking for jobs with unlimited PTO.

Adobe

What the company does:Adobe is best known for its multimedia and creative software products such as Photoshop, Creative Cloud and Acrobat Reader.

Unlimited vacation policy:Adobe provides ample vacation days and encourages employees to take advantage of this benefit. As the company states on its website, “There’s no specified amount of vacation days or paid time off for full-time Adobe employees, so we encourage you to work directly with your manager to arrange the time off you need when you need it.”

Asana

What the company does:Asana offers collaborative project management software for teams, allowing them to track projects, keep tasks organized and streamline communication.

Unlimited vacation policy: Besides standard perks like gym membership reimbursements and paid parental leave, Asana offers unlimited paid time off.

Bolt

What the company does: Founded in 2024, Bolt is an online payment and checkout platform for e-commerce retailers.

Unlimited vacation policy: Besides unlimited PTO and vacation days, Bolt offers employees flexible working hours, 11 paid company holidays per year, five floating holidays and birthdays off.

Chegg

What the company does:Chegg is an online platform that caters to students, providing digital and physical textbook rentals, homework help, online tutoring and other services.

Unlimited vacation policy: Chegg’s employees are not restricted to a limited number of vacation days per year. Instead, the company encourages them to take time off as needed — as long as they get their tasks done.

Coinbase

What the company does: Coinbase offers a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring and storing cryptocurrency.

Unlimited vacation policy: In addition to unlimited PTO, Coinbase offers four recharge weeks, roughly once per quarter, during which the entire company shuts down so that employees can enjoy downtime without work piling up.

Evernote

What the company does:This company designs note-taking software that allows users to organize digital notes and keep them synced across devices.

Unlimited vacation policy:To encourage employees to take advantage of its unlimited paid time off policy, Evernote offers those who take a break of five days or longer a $1,000 annual vacation stipend.

Github

What the company does: GitHub is a developer platform that gives developers a space to create, store, manage and share their code.

Unlimited vacation policy: According to Comparably, PTO and unlimited vacation days are GitHub’s most important benefits besides health care when ranked by employees, with 70% of employees saying it is the benefit they value the most.

Grubhub

What the company does: Grubhub is an online food delivery marketplace.

Unlimited vacation policy: Grubhub offers unlimited vacation time for exempt employees and a separate time-off policy for non-exempt employees. It also offers half-day Fridays to allow full-time employees to start their weekends early.

HubSpot

What the company does:This customer relationship management software provides a platform to help companies attract customers, convert leads and close sales.

Unlimited vacation policy:HubSpot’s unlimited vacation policy lets you take time off whenever you want and for as long as you like. To ensure you’re getting the break you need, the company enforces a companywide mandatory week off in July. And once you hit the five-year mark with the company, you get a four-week paid sabbatical.

LinkedIn

What the company does:LinkedIn is a social platform professionals use to network, search for jobs and publish articles to establish an online presence.

Unlimited vacation policy: In addition to unlimited vacation time, the company celebrates the end of each year with a weeklong, paid companywide shutdown. LinkedIn employees also get to customize their benefits with fitness classes, gym memberships, massages and even personal trainers.

Morning Brew

What the company does: Founded in 2015, Morning Brew is a media company that covers the business world.

Unlimited vacation policy: Morning Brew offers unlimited sick and vacation time to all of its employees. “And by unlimited, we mean absolutely unlimited,” according to the company.

Netflix

What the company does:Netflix is a subscription-based media streaming platform, offering thousands of TV shows, documentaries, movies and original content.

Unlimited vacation policy:At Netflix, salaried employees can take as much time off as they want. The company’s “Work Life Philosophy” states that it doesn’t “set a holiday and vacation schedule, so you can observe what’s important to you — including when your mind and body need a break.”

Oracle

What the company does: This Texas-based computer technology company is known for its cloud-, hardware- and license-related services.

Unlimited vacation policy:Oracle offers unlimited vacation time — or “flexible vacation” — to salaried employees. Eligible employees can take time off at any time as long as they receive preapproval from their manager.

Employees who are not eligible for flexible vacation will receive 13 vacation days a year for the first three years and 18 days annually after that.

Roku

What the company does:This company manufactures a family of popular hardware digital media players such as Roku TVs and Roku players.

Unlimited vacation policy:As long you get your work done on time and it doesn’t impact your team’s work, you can take as much time off as you want as a Roku salaried employee.

Salesforce

What the company does: Salesforce creates cloud-based customer relationship management tools and solutions for companies throughout various industries.

Unlimited vacation policy: Not only does Salesforce provide wellness reimbursements, matching 401(k) contributions and free financial education programs, it also offers a flexible paid time off policy.

Skillshare

What the company does: Skillshare is a community-based online learning platform that provides educational videos.

Unlimited vacation policy: Skillshare’s unlimited vacation days policy requires every employee to take a minimum number of days off each year. The company also offers 14-week gender-neutral parental leaves as well as paid sabbaticals every three years for tenured employees.

SoFi

What the company does: Based in San Francisco, SoFi is an online bank that offers financial products including student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards.

Unlimited vacation policy: SoFi doesn’t track the number of vacation days you take, which means you take time off whenever you want to recharge. However, some SoFi employees have reported on Glassdoor that although they get unlimited vacation days, their busy work schedules make it difficult to take advantage of the policy.

Vimeo

What the company does:Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing and services platform on which people upload and share videos.

Unlimited vacation policy:Not only does Vimeo provide unlimited paid time off to its salaried employees, it also has a paid parental leave policy that offers 12 weeks of fully paid leave for adoptive parents. Plus, Vimeo closes its offices early (at 1 p.m.) the day before a national holiday, giving employees extra time to celebrate with friends and family.

X

What the company does:X, formerly known as Twitter, is a microblogging and social media platform headquartered in San Francisco.

Unlimited vacation policy: X allows employees to take unlimited PTO. However, some employees have reported on Glassdoor that despite the unlimited benefit, they struggle to make use of it due to heavy workloads.

Zoom

What the company does:Zoom is a cloud-based video conference platform that allows users to virtually meet and communicate with others.

Unlimited vacation policy: Zoom offers employees 10 paid holidays and seven sick days per year on top of its unlimited vacation policy.

20 Companies That Offer Unlimited Vacation Days originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/10/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.