10 Best Places to Retire in Canada

With its natural beauty, low population density and high-quality health care, Canada makes an attractive home for retirees. And while…

With its natural beauty, low population density and high-quality health care, Canada makes an attractive home for retirees. And while Canadian winters are known to be quite cold, there are plenty of coastal regions with surprisingly mild weather for seniors.

Here are 10 retirement spots to consider in Canada. Locations are listed in alphabetical order.

— Canmore, Alberta

— Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

— Fredericton, New Brunswick

— Halifax, Nova Scotia

— Kelowna, British Columbia

— Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

— Quebec City, Quebec

— South Okanagan, British Columbia

— Victoria, British Columbia

— Wasaga Beach, Ontario

Canmore, Alberta

Located in southwestern Alberta, Canmore is surrounded by the peaks and valleys of the Rocky Mountains. Canmore first received international attention when it hosted the Nordic events at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Today, it’s still a hub for winter sports, including skiing, snowboarding, dog sledding, snowshoeing and ice skating.

During the summer months, senior residents can also enjoy hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and golf. On its turquoise lakes, canoeing and paddleboarding are also popular pastimes for retirees.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

If you’re craving island life, this small city could be the ideal place to set up your retirement. Residents can stroll through the picturesque harbor and enjoy the small local brewery scene. There are plenty of ways to keep active in Charlottetown, including golf, kayaking and biking around the city.

Fans of Anne of Green Gables can make regular visits to the Green Gables Heritage Place, located in the Prince Edward Island National Park. There is also the Anne of Green Gables Museum at Campbell Homestead to explore, where you can take a carriage ride around the property.

[See: Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather.]

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick, is a scenic university city and an important cultural and artistic hub for the province. It’s spread out along the banks of the St. John River, and housing prices are more affordable here than in other parts of Canada. Retirees can choose to live in one of the many Victorian-era homes on Fredericton’s tree-lined streets.

Beyond its historical landmarks and museums, the city has a long literary tradition and hosts theater and music festivals, including the annual Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

As the capital of Nova Scotia, this coastal city is known for its friendly community and high standard of living. You’ll find access to world-class health care here, including top-rated hospitals and clinics. There is also a vibrant cultural scene, with plenty of festivals, museums and galleries to explore year-round.

Halifax seniors can keep active in the area’s many parks and take advantage of the local coastline for biking or water-related activities. Its popularity among retirees means a thriving social setting for seniors looking for ways to connect with other retirees.

Kelowna, British Columbia

For retirees seeking the full four seasons, Kelowna offers a dry climate and comfortable lakeside housing communities. Many retirees call this area home, though the cost of living is higher than in some other areas of Canada. You’ll have access to top-rated independent living facilities, along with other choices such as assisted living and long-term care.

Seniors can take advantage of the hiking and biking trails in nearby Myra Canyon, known for its spectacular viewpoints. There are other activities to enjoy such as boating, swimming, hiking, golf and biking. Oenophiles will especially appreciate the surrounding wine country.

[READ: The Best Places to Retire in Mexico.]

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Niagara-on-the-Lake is a quaint town situated on the shores of Lake Ontario, just across the border from Buffalo, New York.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is full of character and old-world charm. Its heritage district has boutique shops housed in Victorian buildings with immaculate flower gardens. Adding to the historical effect, horse-drawn carriages regularly make their way down the main thoroughfare.

Outside the town center, the scenery is just as beautiful, with rows of grapes for wine production. Niagara-on-the-Lake is particularly famous for ice wines, a dessert wine made from harvesting frozen grapes. This is also a foodie destination, with several innovative and award-winning restaurants.

Quebec City, Quebec

Quebec City is a great fit for seniors who want a European lifestyle without having to cross an ocean. This is one of the oldest European cities in North America.

It’s also the only remaining fortified city north of Mexico. The well-preserved historic district is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Located in Canada’s French-speaking province, this is a great retirement spot for someone who speaks French or wants to learn, although much of the population also speaks English.

Property prices are on the rise, making Lévis, a suburb just across the St. Lawrence River from Quebec City, an attractive alternative.

South Okanagan, British Columbia

The South Okanagan has a desert-like climate, with more temperature extremes than you get on the coast. Winters are cold and below-freezing temperatures are common, while summers are hot and the temperature regularly tops 100 degrees.

The South Okanagan is one of Canada’s premier agricultural zones, with peach, cherry and apple orchards blanketing the landscape. Some of Canada’s top wineries are located here, and vineyard-hopping by bike during the summer is a great way to experience the area.

The unique landscape allows for a wide range of outdoor recreational opportunities. Big lakes make the Okanagan a sailing, boating and water sports haven. In the winter, Apex Mountain draws skiers and snowboarders.

[See: The 10 Best Places to Retire in Asia.]

Victoria, British Columbia

Victoria is located on southern Vancouver Island, the biggest and most populated island on the west coast of the Americas. Named after Queen Victoria, the city has a distinctly British feel, from its colonial architecture to its culture of afternoon tea.

Victoria lends itself to a boating lifestyle, with multiple beaches and points of access to the Pacific Ocean. Hundreds of islands lie off Victoria’s shores, with vast expanses of rugged wilderness and promises of wildlife encounters.

This city has one of the mildest climates in Canada. The Pacific Ocean moderates the climate, and temperatures stay within a limited range. Snow isn’t common during Victoria’s winters, though the city sees plenty of rain.

Wasaga Beach, Ontario

Wasaga Beach is a popular summertime vacation spot on the shores of Lake Huron in southeastern Ontario. It is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world.

At two hours from Toronto, Wasaga Beach attracts many weekend visitors, but it also makes a great choice for year-round retirement living. The town is ideal for an active outdoor lifestyle. Wasaga Beach Provincial Park has hiking and cycling trails, while the Nottawasaga River allows for canoeing and fishing.

In the winter, there’s downhill skiing at Blue Mountain Resort. Breezes off Lake Huron create comfortable temperatures in Wasaga Beach during summer, but they can also trigger heavy snowfall in winter.

More from U.S. News

8 Ways to Make Extra Income in Retirement

What Is the Average Retirement Savings Balance by Age?

How to Invest When You Retire Abroad

10 Best Places to Retire in Canada originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/07/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.