1 teen killed, 1 seriously wounded in Delaware carnival shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One teenager was killed and another seriously wounded in a Delaware shooting outside a carnival hosted…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One teenager was killed and another seriously wounded in a Delaware shooting outside a carnival hosted by the non-profit Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, authorities said.

State police said Sunday that troopers responded to the Concord Mall parking lot north of Wilmington at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Despite life-saving efforts, the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital and a 17-year-old remained in serious condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a fight broke out between several people near the entrance of a parking lot carnival. Police said someone pulled a gun and fired several shots, hitting the two teenagers before fleeing.

Police said they were investigating the case as a homicide and asked anyone with information about it to contact authorities. The name of the teenager killed wasn’t immediately released.

The carnival was being hosted by a nonprofit called Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence that says it is supported by police and “committed to protecting our youth and communities from the proliferation of drugs, drug related crimes, peer to peer/cyber bullying and violence.”

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.