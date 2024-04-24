Watsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $87 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.17.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

