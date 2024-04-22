WaFd: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Monday reported net income of $15.9 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Monday reported net income of $15.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

