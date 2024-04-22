Live Radio
Home » Latest News » WaFd: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WaFd: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 22, 2024, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — WaFd, Inc (WAFD) on Monday reported net income of $15.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Seattle-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The holding company for Washington Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $332.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $172 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WAFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WAFD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up