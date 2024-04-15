Vuzix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Monday reported a loss of $19.9…

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Monday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.1 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $12.1 million.

