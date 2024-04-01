Venus Concept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.01 per share.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.3 million, or $6.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $76.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Venus Concept said it expects revenue in the range of $16.5 million.

