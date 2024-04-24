Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Universal Health Realty: Q1…

Universal Health Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2024, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $12.4 million, or 90 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.3 million, or 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up