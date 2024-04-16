United: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $124 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $124 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $12.54 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.43 billion.

