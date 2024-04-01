Trevena: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Monday reported a loss of $16.5 million in…

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Monday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.3 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRVN

