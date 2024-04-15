This week: Retail sales, United Airlines and Netflix earnings

Retail receipts On Monday, the government releases its report on retail sales for the month of March. After pulling back…

Retail receipts

On Monday, the government releases its report on retail sales for the month of March.

After pulling back in January, Americans picked up their spending a bit in February, but the 0.6% gain was weaker than expected and suggested that consumers are growing more cautious with their money. Wall Street expects retail sales rose about 0.4% last month March.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct.: -0.3

Nov.: 0.0

Dec.: 0.4

Jan.: -1.1

Feb.: 0.6

March (est.): 0.4

United reports

On Tuesday, United Airlines issues its first-quarter earnings report after the bell.

Analysts project United lost 58 cents per share last quarter, the slowest travel period of the year. A year ago United lost 63 cents per share. United announced in March that federal regulators were increasing their oversight of the airline following a series of issues including a piece of the outer fuselage falling off one jet, an engine fire and a plane losing a tire during takeoff.

Streaming stats

Streaming entertainment giant Netflix serves up its first-quarter financial results after the bell on Thursday.

Netflix registered its third consecutive quarter of faster subscriber growth in the final three months of 2023, closing out a comeback year that included a crackdown on freeloading viewers and price hikes. It also announced a $5 billion streaming deal with a popular wrestling program, WWE’s “Raw.” Analysts project Netflix earned $4.51 per share in the quarter, well ahead of the $2.88 per share a year earlier.

