Known for its Southern hospitality and warm climate, Georgia is a great place to call home. The average home value in Georgia is $321,821, according to Zillow, with Atlanta’s median home price averaging $390,373. That’s an increase of 4.1% and 1.2% from a year ago respectively.

Low home inventory and high interest rates causing reluctance from would-be sellers is driving up price competition in Atlanta, ranked the sixth hottest housing market in the nation by Zillow. Alpharetta, which lies 30 minutes north of Atlanta with a median home price of more than $692,000, yet again appeared in Southern Living’s 2024 ranking of cities on the rise for its walkable downtown and entertainment options. Among the other southern cities suggested by 20,000 individuals surveyed by the magazine is resort destination Gainesville with Lake Lanier and a downtown district. Nearly an hour north of Atlanta, Gainesville’s median home price averages $353,772.

If you’re looking to purchase a home in Georgia, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to guide you in your search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Georgia, by sales volume according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Mark Spain Real Estate

— Ansley Real Estate

— Sanders Real Estate

— Hester Group

— Tamra Wade Team

— Justin Landis Group

— Method Real Estate Advisors

— Teresa Cowart Team

— Team Amanda & Kyla

— The Trisha Cook Team

Mark Spain Real Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage that serves clients looking for homes in Alpharetta, Buford, Atlanta, Marietta, Athens and Stockbridge. The firm was formed in 2016, though Spain’s experience began several decades prior. In 2023, the team sold $3.8 billion.

Ansley Real Estate

Bonneau Ansley leads Team Bonneau at Ansley Real Estate. A fifth-generation Atlantan, Bonneau has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. In 2015, he launched Ansley Real Estate, affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate. In 2023, Georgia’s top independent real estate agent by sales volume, Shirley Gary, joined Ansley, having previously been affiliated with Engel & Völkers. The firm has offices in Athens, Atlanta, Blue Ridge, Marietta and Alpharetta. It focuses on neighborhoods that include Buckhead, Blue Ridge, Ansley Park, Chastain Park, Druid Hills and Haynes Manor. Last year, it earned $469 million in sales.

Sanders Real Estate

With offices in Woodstock and Stockbridge, Sanders Team Realty has more than 20 years of real estate experience. Founded in 2015 by Greg and Michelle Sanders, Sanders Team Realty has sold more than 11,000 homes since its founding and earned $371 million in sales in 2023. Sanders Team Realty serves all of Georgia, specializing in communities that include Atlanta, Acworth, Alpharetta and Canton, among others.

Hester Group

Matt and Ross Hester, the Hester Group’s co-founders, have over 16 years of real estate experience. The team is based in Marietta and serves communities including East Cobb, Holly Springs, Smyrna, Woodstock and Snellville. Affiliated with Harry Norman Realtors, in 2023, The Hester Group earned $360 million in sales.

Tamra Wade Team

Tamra Wade has more than 23 years of experience in residential real estate, and her Buford-based team earned $313 million in sales in 2023. The team of more than 40 focuses on new construction builds in communities outside of Atlanta, and Wade hosts a segment of “The American Dream” show that can be streamed on Roku, Apple TV and more.

Justin Landis Group

With two metro Atlanta locations, the Justin Landis Group consists of more than 40 professionals. CEO Justin Landis originally got his license to try his hand at flipping homes, but transitioned into a real estate agent role in 2008. Landis has more than 20 years of experience in real estate, having previously worked for Keller Williams before founding the Justin Landis Group in 2013. In 2023, it earned more than $295 million in sales.

Method Real Estate Advisors

Method Real Estate Advisors is based in Roswell and assists buyers in areas including Alpharetta, Woodstock, Buckhead, Marietta and Dunwoody. The team of approximately 140 real estate professionals earned more than $190 million in sales in 2023.

Teresa Cowart Team

Based in Savannah, the Teresa Cowart Team consists of approximately 25 agents who earned $175 million in sales in 2023. Teresa Cowart has 20 years of real estate experience after more than a decade in corporate human resources. Affiliated with RE/MAX Accent, the team serves more than 100 communities surrounding Savannah, including Richmond Hill, Pooler, Hinesville/Fort Stewart, Midway and Rincon.

Team Amanda & Kyla

Team Amanda & Kyla sold $172 million in real estate in 2023. Affiliated with ERA All In One Realty, the team of four is based out of Albany and focuses on homes in Albany, Camilla, Dawson, Leesburg and Sylvester.

The Trisha Cook Team

With nearly 20 years of experience, Trisha Cook leads a team of 10 real estate agents as well as support staff to help buyers all over Georgia, including the greater Savannah metro area. The Trisha Cook Team has a wide range of services, including specializing in military relocation, new construction, luxury real estate and assisting first-time homebuyers. In 2023, the team earned $155 million in sales. Affiliated with Compass Realty, The Trisha Cook Team has an office in Pooler as well as a Compass office in Atlanta.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent could start with one of the companies above. Before you choose your real estate agent, talk to several professionals and ask questions to get a sense of how they operate. Also ask for recommendations from recent homebuyers you know. The more research you do, the more likely you are to end up with a real estate agent that works for you.

Update 04/03/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.