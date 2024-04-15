The Growing Importance of Environmental Health in Medical Education: How Premeds Can Prepare

As the global rise in temperature and associated anthropogenic climate change continue unabated, consequences for human health and disease are…

As the global rise in temperature and associated anthropogenic climate change continue unabated, consequences for human health and disease are increasingly apparent. The medical field is beginning to recognize this critical intersection between human health and the environment.

The World Health Organization has categorized climate change as the most significant threat to human health in the 21st century, highlighting its increasing relevance for students pursuing medical education. Medical schools seek applicants who are prepared and motivated to deal with future health challenges. By taking an interest in environmental health, premedical students can demonstrate this preparedness while learning about a highly relevant topic.

Here are some ways premed students can prepare for the growing relevance of climate change and the necessity of environmental health awareness in the medical field.

Stay Informed

Educate yourself about current environmental issues and stay up to date with environmental research and policies that relate to health care and public health. Consider resources such as the WHO, Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Health News.

Also, read the latest reputable, primary research through PubMed or Google Scholar so that you are familiar with the latest data. You can subscribe to PubMed alerts from a few relevant research groups so that you can remain informed automatically through your email inbox.

[Related:Medical Schools Warm to Curriculum Changes as Climate Threats Grow]

If you can, take a course and attend conferences, workshops or seminars on environmental health, sustainability efforts, the impact of environmental factors on human health, etc. You may find coursework in environmental science, public health or climate studies particularly relevant. Courses such as environmental epidemiology, toxicology and environmental policy can provide valuable knowledge and widely applicable skills.

These kinds of experiences provide opportunities to learn from experts in the field, network with professionals and stay informed about current issues and initiatives.

Volunteer or Work in Relevant Organizations

Ideally, premed students with genuine interest in climate change and other environmental issues will seek out experiences that demonstrate their commitment to addressing these issues throughout their career in the medical field, while also enhancing their medical school application.

A great way to begin is by working in volunteer initiatives or applying to internships with organizations focused on environmental conservation, sustainability or climate action. For example, participating in or leading projects related to pollution reduction, habitat restoration or community resilience can demonstrate a dedication to environmental stewardship with clear implications for the health care field.

Student organizations are a great place to start. Get involved with an organization or club focused on environmental health, sustainability or climate advocacy. These opportunities can also provide valuable leadership experience and teach you to think creatively about ways to participate in the national and international dialogue regarding climate change.

You may also find a crossover between local sustainability initiatives and community outreach, allowing you to meaningfully engage with your local community before entering the medical field.

Depending on your locale, you may find — or create — clinical experiences with an environmental focus. Think about working in communities frequently affected by environmental hazards, or volunteering in clinics that serve populations disproportionately affected by climate-related disasters.

[Related:M.D.-M.P.H. Programs: What to Consider]

Engage in Research

The intersection of environmental factors and human health is an extremely active area of research, with many exciting projects aimed at reducing the effects of climate change that routinely make international headlines. Opportunities to become involved with such projects have never been more prevalent. These include joining laboratories studying the health effects of air pollution, water contamination, climate-related disasters, etc.

Obtaining research experience in any field demonstrates critical thinking skills and a commitment to advancing knowledge — traits that are invaluable in medicine.

Advocate for Change

Get involved in advocacy efforts aimed at addressing environmental health disparities, promoting environmental justice and advocating for policies that prioritize and protect public health. Popular examples include initiatives to highlight health disparities in specific communities and populations, identify effective interventions to address such disparities, advocate for policymakers to implement policies that address environmental challenges and inequities, and advocate for the adoption of stricter environmental regulations (exposure to pollutants, access to clean air and water, etc.).

[Related:How to Document Premed Activities]

Also, consider the significant adverse environmental impact of health care and biomedical research, where advocacy for sustainable practices in academic institutions remains quite nascent.

If you have taken the time to stay informed, volunteer and engage with environmental health, be sure to integrate such experiences and themes into your medical school application materials.

When writing your personal statement, experience descriptions or secondary essays, highlight how your interests and experiences relate to environmental challenges and climate change. Emphasize your commitment to addressing these issues within the context of your future career in medicine.

By actively engaging with the myriad environmental challenges facing society and incorporating these experiences into your application, you can demonstrate your dedication to addressing pressing global issues while enhancing your candidacy for medical school admission.

More from U.S. News

5 Ways to Avoid Sloppy Medical School Applications

How to Choose and Prioritize Extracurricular Activities as a Premed Student

11 Questions Medical School Applicants Are Afraid to Ask

The Growing Importance of Environmental Health in Medical Education: How Premeds Can Prepare originally appeared on usnews.com