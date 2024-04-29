Tesla, Domino’s Pizza rise; AMC Entertainment, SoFi Technologies fall, Monday, 4/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Tesla Inc., up $25.76 to…

Tesla Inc., up $25.76 to $194.05.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly gained approval for its self-driving technology in China.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 38 cents to $3.03.

The movie theater chain expects a lingering impact from last year’s Hollywood strikes.

Paramount Global, up 34 cents to $12.25.

The owner of Paramount Pictures and CBS is reportedly considering removing its CEO.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $28.06 to $527.13.

The pizza chain beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

UMB Financial Corp., down $5.42 to $77.75.

The bank is buying Heartland Financial USA for about $2 billion in an all-stock deal.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.63 to $25.28.

Japan’s ONO Pharmaceuticals is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $2.4 billion.

Fulton Financial Corp., up $1.18 to $16.80.

The financial holding company bought Republic First Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), down 83 cents to $7.05.

The online financial services company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter

