Taylor Morrison: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $190.3 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

