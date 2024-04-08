Taiwan Semi, Spirit Airlines rise; Paramount Global, Occidental Petroleum fall, Monday, 4/8/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up…



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $1.43 to $142.79.

The White House pledged to provide up to $6.6 billion for the chipmaker to expand facilities in Arizona.

Apartment Income REIT Corp., up $7.03 to $38.38.

The real estate investment trust agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $39.12 a share in cash.

Paramount Global, down 91 cents to $11.06.

Controlling shareholder Shari Redstone could net $2 billion in cash in a buyout deal reportedly being discussed for the owner of CBS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.03 to $198.48.

CEO Jamie Dimon’s annual shareholder letter said he continues to expect the U.S. economy to grow this year.

Model N Inc., up $2.73 to $29.82.

The Silicon Valley software company agreed to be acquired for $30 a share in cash by Vista Equity Partners.

Perion Network Ltd., down $8.61 to $12.50.

The digital advertising company cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts, citing a drop in search ads on Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Spirit Airlines, Inc., up 29 cents to $4.72.

The discount airline is deferring deliveries of aircraft from Airbus and plans to furlough 260 pilots effective Sept. 1.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 52 cents to $68.73.

Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.

