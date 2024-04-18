Southern First: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $2.5…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Thursday reported net income of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Greenville, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $51 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFST

