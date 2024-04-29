Sensata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $76 million.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $987.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

