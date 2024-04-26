Saia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $90.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.38.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $754.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $768.1 million.

