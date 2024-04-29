Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported net income of $25.3 million in its…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported net income of $25.3 million in its first quarter.

The company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.8 million.

