Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Monday reported net income of $25.3 million in its first quarter.

The company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up