Ryerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

