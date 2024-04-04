RPM International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.2…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.2 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.