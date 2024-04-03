Live Radio
Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 3, 2024, 4:37 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period.

