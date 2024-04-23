Quest Diagnostics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $194 million.…

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.72 to $8.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.48 billion.

