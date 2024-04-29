Qiagen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $80.7…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $80.7 million.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $458.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.5 million.

Qiagen expects full-year earnings to be $2.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $2 billion.

