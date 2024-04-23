Live Radio
QCR Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

QCR Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $26.7 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.6 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

