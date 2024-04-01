PVH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $271.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $271.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $663.6 million, or $10.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.22 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings to be $10.75 to $11 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.