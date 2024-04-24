Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $110.4 million. The bank,…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $110.4 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $420.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $277.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.