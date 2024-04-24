PROG Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22 million in…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $641.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.2 million.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.