CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 595¾ 604¾ 582¾ 588¾ —14½ Jul 615¼ 623½ 602½ 607¾ —14½ Sep 636¼ 642½ 624¼ 628½ —13¼ Dec 659 666¾ 649½ 653¾ —12 Mar 677¼ 685 669½ 673¼ —11 May 683½ 692½ 678¾ 682½ —9¾ Jul 683¼ 687 675 680¼ —7¼ Sep 690 690 680¾ 681¾ —10¼ Dec 693½ 697¼ 693½ 696½ —5 Est. sales 146,194. Fri.’s sales 169,441 Fri.’s open int 364,627 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 440 441½ 435 439 —1 Jul 450 451¼ 445½ 449 —1 Sep 459 460¼ 455 457¾ —1¼ Dec 473¼ 474½ 469¼ 472¼ —1¼ Mar 486 487½ 483 485¼ —1½ May 495¼ 496 491¾ 494 —1¾ Jul 502¼ 502¾ 498½ 500½ —1¾ Sep 483¼ 483¼ 480¾ 482 —1¾ Dec 487½ 488 484¾ 486 —1¾ Mar 497 497½ 495¼ 495¼ —2 Jul 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ — ¼ Est. sales 317,226. Fri.’s sales 473,462 Fri.’s open int 1,457,202 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 377 406¾ 377 385 +11¼ Jul 359 379¾ 359 369½ +10¾ Sep 357¼ 375½ 357¼ 375½ +18 Dec 359 371¼ 359 370¾ +11¾ Est. sales 1,348. Fri.’s sales 933 Fri.’s open int 3,764 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1158½ 1171¾ 1157 1165¾ +6¼ Jul 1176 1190¼ 1175 1184½ +7¼ Aug 1179½ 1193 1178½ 1187¾ +7 Sep 1171 1181¼ 1169 1177 +6 Nov 1173¾ 1183¾ 1171 1180¼ +5½ Jan 1184½ 1194¾ 1181¾ 1191 +5½ Mar 1185 1195¼ 1183½ 1190¾ +5 May 1190¾ 1200 1189 1195¼ +4½ Jul 1200 1205¼ 1195¼ 1200¼ +3½ Nov 1168¾ 1172¼ 1162 1167 +3½ Est. sales 261,238. Fri.’s sales 252,752 Fri.’s open int 743,817

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.