CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|595¾
|604¾
|582¾
|588¾
|—14½
|Jul
|615¼
|623½
|602½
|607¾
|—14½
|Sep
|636¼
|642½
|624¼
|628½
|—13¼
|Dec
|659
|666¾
|649½
|653¾
|—12
|Mar
|677¼
|685
|669½
|673¼
|—11
|May
|683½
|692½
|678¾
|682½
|—9¾
|Jul
|683¼
|687
|675
|680¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|690
|690
|680¾
|681¾
|—10¼
|Dec
|693½
|697¼
|693½
|696½
|—5
|Est. sales 146,194.
|Fri.’s sales 169,441
|Fri.’s open int 364,627
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|440
|441½
|435
|439
|—1
|Jul
|450
|451¼
|445½
|449
|—1
|Sep
|459
|460¼
|455
|457¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|473¼
|474½
|469¼
|472¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|486
|487½
|483
|485¼
|—1½
|May
|495¼
|496
|491¾
|494
|—1¾
|Jul
|502¼
|502¾
|498½
|500½
|—1¾
|Sep
|483¼
|483¼
|480¾
|482
|—1¾
|Dec
|487½
|488
|484¾
|486
|—1¾
|Mar
|497
|497½
|495¼
|495¼
|—2
|Jul
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|507¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 317,226.
|Fri.’s sales 473,462
|Fri.’s open int 1,457,202
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|377
|406¾
|377
|385
|+11¼
|Jul
|359
|379¾
|359
|369½
|+10¾
|Sep
|357¼
|375½
|357¼
|375½
|+18
|Dec
|359
|371¼
|359
|370¾
|+11¾
|Est. sales 1,348.
|Fri.’s sales 933
|Fri.’s open int 3,764
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1158½
|1171¾
|1157
|1165¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|1176
|1190¼
|1175
|1184½
|+7¼
|Aug
|1179½
|1193
|1178½
|1187¾
|+7
|Sep
|1171
|1181¼
|1169
|1177
|+6
|Nov
|1173¾
|1183¾
|1171
|1180¼
|+5½
|Jan
|1184½
|1194¾
|1181¾
|1191
|+5½
|Mar
|1185
|1195¼
|1183½
|1190¾
|+5
|May
|1190¾
|1200
|1189
|1195¼
|+4½
|Jul
|1200
|1205¼
|1195¼
|1200¼
|+3½
|Nov
|1168¾
|1172¼
|1162
|1167
|+3½
|Est. sales 261,238.
|Fri.’s sales 252,752
|Fri.’s open int 743,817
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.