Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 595¾ 604¾ 582¾ 588¾ —14½
Jul 615¼ 623½ 602½ 607¾ —14½
Sep 636¼ 642½ 624¼ 628½ —13¼
Dec 659 666¾ 649½ 653¾ —12
Mar 677¼ 685 669½ 673¼ —11
May 683½ 692½ 678¾ 682½ —9¾
Jul 683¼ 687 675 680¼ —7¼
Sep 690 690 680¾ 681¾ —10¼
Dec 693½ 697¼ 693½ 696½ —5
Est. sales 146,194. Fri.’s sales 169,441
Fri.’s open int 364,627
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 440 441½ 435 439 —1
Jul 450 451¼ 445½ 449 —1
Sep 459 460¼ 455 457¾ —1¼
Dec 473¼ 474½ 469¼ 472¼ —1¼
Mar 486 487½ 483 485¼ —1½
May 495¼ 496 491¾ 494 —1¾
Jul 502¼ 502¾ 498½ 500½ —1¾
Sep 483¼ 483¼ 480¾ 482 —1¾
Dec 487½ 488 484¾ 486 —1¾
Mar 497 497½ 495¼ 495¼ —2
Jul 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ 507¼ ¼
Est. sales 317,226. Fri.’s sales 473,462
Fri.’s open int 1,457,202
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 377 406¾ 377 385 +11¼
Jul 359 379¾ 359 369½ +10¾
Sep 357¼ 375½ 357¼ 375½ +18
Dec 359 371¼ 359 370¾ +11¾
Est. sales 1,348. Fri.’s sales 933
Fri.’s open int 3,764
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1158½ 1171¾ 1157 1165¾ +6¼
Jul 1176 1190¼ 1175 1184½ +7¼
Aug 1179½ 1193 1178½ 1187¾ +7
Sep 1171 1181¼ 1169 1177 +6
Nov 1173¾ 1183¾ 1171 1180¼ +5½
Jan 1184½ 1194¾ 1181¾ 1191 +5½
Mar 1185 1195¼ 1183½ 1190¾ +5
May 1190¾ 1200 1189 1195¼ +4½
Jul 1200 1205¼ 1195¼ 1200¼ +3½
Nov 1168¾ 1172¼ 1162 1167 +3½
Est. sales 261,238. Fri.’s sales 252,752
Fri.’s open int 743,817

