CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 550½ 555 536 537¾ —12 Jul 565 570 551 552¾ —12 Sep 582 586¼ 568¼ 569¾ —11 Dec 603¾ 608½ 592¼ 593¾ —9¼ Mar 621½ 626¼ 612 613¼ —8 May 633 636¾ 623½ 623¾ —8 Jul 633 638 626¼ 626¼ —7 Dec 651¾ 651¾ 649 649 — ½ Est. sales 137,816. Tue.’s sales 130,257 Tue.’s open int 391,304, up 1,513 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 431 433 429½ 430¾ — ¼ Jul 442¾ 444¼ 440¾ 441½ —1¼ Sep 451¾ 453¼ 449¾ 450 —1¾ Dec 467 468½ 464½ 465 —2¼ Mar 480 481¼ 477½ 478 —2¼ May 487 488¾ 485 485¾ —2 Jul 491¾ 493 489½ 490¼ —2 Sep 482 482¼ 482 482 — ½ Dec 486½ 488 484¾ 485 —2¼ Mar 494½ 495 494½ 495 —1½ Dec 477½ 478 476¾ 476¾ —2¼ Est. sales 348,175. Tue.’s sales 313,832 Tue.’s open int 1,520,896 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 348½ 352¼ 339¼ 347¾ +1¾ Jul 336¾ 341 329½ 338½ +1¾ Dec 339¼ 339½ 335 335 —6¾ Est. sales 1,405. Tue.’s sales 1,240 Tue.’s open int 4,391 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1145 1155¼ 1141¾ 1149½ +4½ Jul 1160½ 1169½ 1156¾ 1164¼ +4¼ Aug 1160½ 1169¾ 1157½ 1165¾ +5 Sep 1150½ 1158½ 1147 1155¼ +4 Nov 1157 1165 1153½ 1161¾ +3¼ Jan 1170¼ 1177¼ 1166 1174¼ +3 Mar 1169½ 1176¾ 1165½ 1173¾ +3 May 1174 1180½ 1170¾ 1178¾ +3 Jul 1180 1186¼ 1177 1185¼ +2¾ Nov 1145¾ 1148¼ 1145¾ 1148¼ +2¾ Est. sales 339,675. Tue.’s sales 304,879 Tue.’s open int 867,734, up 7,863

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.