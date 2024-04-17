CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|550½
|555
|536
|537¾
|—12
|Jul
|565
|570
|551
|552¾
|—12
|Sep
|582
|586¼
|568¼
|569¾
|—11
|Dec
|603¾
|608½
|592¼
|593¾
|—9¼
|Mar
|621½
|626¼
|612
|613¼
|—8
|May
|633
|636¾
|623½
|623¾
|—8
|Jul
|633
|638
|626¼
|626¼
|—7
|Dec
|651¾
|651¾
|649
|649
|—
|½
|Est. sales 137,816.
|Tue.’s sales 130,257
|Tue.’s open int 391,304,
|up 1,513
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|431
|433
|429½
|430¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|442¾
|444¼
|440¾
|441½
|—1¼
|Sep
|451¾
|453¼
|449¾
|450
|—1¾
|Dec
|467
|468½
|464½
|465
|—2¼
|Mar
|480
|481¼
|477½
|478
|—2¼
|May
|487
|488¾
|485
|485¾
|—2
|Jul
|491¾
|493
|489½
|490¼
|—2
|Sep
|482
|482¼
|482
|482
|—
|½
|Dec
|486½
|488
|484¾
|485
|—2¼
|Mar
|494½
|495
|494½
|495
|—1½
|Dec
|477½
|478
|476¾
|476¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 348,175.
|Tue.’s sales 313,832
|Tue.’s open int 1,520,896
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|348½
|352¼
|339¼
|347¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|336¾
|341
|329½
|338½
|+1¾
|Dec
|339¼
|339½
|335
|335
|—6¾
|Est. sales 1,405.
|Tue.’s sales 1,240
|Tue.’s open int 4,391
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1145
|1155¼
|1141¾
|1149½
|+4½
|Jul
|1160½
|1169½
|1156¾
|1164¼
|+4¼
|Aug
|1160½
|1169¾
|1157½
|1165¾
|+5
|Sep
|1150½
|1158½
|1147
|1155¼
|+4
|Nov
|1157
|1165
|1153½
|1161¾
|+3¼
|Jan
|1170¼
|1177¼
|1166
|1174¼
|+3
|Mar
|1169½
|1176¾
|1165½
|1173¾
|+3
|May
|1174
|1180½
|1170¾
|1178¾
|+3
|Jul
|1180
|1186¼
|1177
|1185¼
|+2¾
|Nov
|1145¾
|1148¼
|1145¾
|1148¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 339,675.
|Tue.’s sales 304,879
|Tue.’s open int 867,734,
|up 7,863
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.