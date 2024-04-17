Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 17, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 550½ 555 536 537¾ —12
Jul 565 570 551 552¾ —12
Sep 582 586¼ 568¼ 569¾ —11
Dec 603¾ 608½ 592¼ 593¾ —9¼
Mar 621½ 626¼ 612 613¼ —8
May 633 636¾ 623½ 623¾ —8
Jul 633 638 626¼ 626¼ —7
Dec 651¾ 651¾ 649 649 ½
Est. sales 137,816. Tue.’s sales 130,257
Tue.’s open int 391,304, up 1,513
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 431 433 429½ 430¾ ¼
Jul 442¾ 444¼ 440¾ 441½ —1¼
Sep 451¾ 453¼ 449¾ 450 —1¾
Dec 467 468½ 464½ 465 —2¼
Mar 480 481¼ 477½ 478 —2¼
May 487 488¾ 485 485¾ —2
Jul 491¾ 493 489½ 490¼ —2
Sep 482 482¼ 482 482 ½
Dec 486½ 488 484¾ 485 —2¼
Mar 494½ 495 494½ 495 —1½
Dec 477½ 478 476¾ 476¾ —2¼
Est. sales 348,175. Tue.’s sales 313,832
Tue.’s open int 1,520,896
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 348½ 352¼ 339¼ 347¾ +1¾
Jul 336¾ 341 329½ 338½ +1¾
Dec 339¼ 339½ 335 335 —6¾
Est. sales 1,405. Tue.’s sales 1,240
Tue.’s open int 4,391
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1145 1155¼ 1141¾ 1149½ +4½
Jul 1160½ 1169½ 1156¾ 1164¼ +4¼
Aug 1160½ 1169¾ 1157½ 1165¾ +5
Sep 1150½ 1158½ 1147 1155¼ +4
Nov 1157 1165 1153½ 1161¾ +3¼
Jan 1170¼ 1177¼ 1166 1174¼ +3
Mar 1169½ 1176¾ 1165½ 1173¾ +3
May 1174 1180½ 1170¾ 1178¾ +3
Jul 1180 1186¼ 1177 1185¼ +2¾
Nov 1145¾ 1148¼ 1145¾ 1148¼ +2¾
Est. sales 339,675. Tue.’s sales 304,879
Tue.’s open int 867,734, up 7,863

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

