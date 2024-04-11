Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 11, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 558 559¾ 548¼ 550¾ —7¾
Jul 572¾ 575 563 565¼ —8¼
Sep 589 591¼ 580 582¼ —7¾
Dec 613 614½ 603¾ 605¼ —8
Mar 631¼ 632¾ 622¼ 624½ —7¼
May 639½ 640½ 632¾ 635¼ —7¼
Jul 640½ 641¾ 633¼ 635¼ —8
Dec 655 655 655 655 —3½
Est. sales 114,789. Wed.’s sales 145,577
Wed.’s open int 395,719
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 434 437½ 428 428½ —5¾
Jul 445½ 449½ 440¼ 441 —4¾
Sep 454½ 459 450¼ 451 —3¾
Dec 470 474¼ 465½ 466¼ —4
Mar 482½ 486¾ 479 479½ —3½
May 489 493 486½ 487½ —2½
Jul 493¼ 496 490¾ 491¼ —2
Sep 484¼ 486¾ 482¼ 482½ —2½
Dec 487½ 491¼ 486¼ 486¾ —1¾
Mar 497½ 500 497½ 500 +2¾
Dec 478¾ 480¾ 478¼ 478¼
Est. sales 391,436. Wed.’s sales 502,117
Wed.’s open int 1,561,201, up 3,621
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 339 347¾ 339 345¾ +8
Jul 337¾ 343½ 335¾ 335¾
Dec 348½ 348½ 348½ 348½ +6¼
Est. sales 799. Wed.’s sales 1,042
Wed.’s open int 5,427, up 186
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1163¾ 1166¼ 1151 1157¼ —7½
Jul 1177 1179¾ 1163¾ 1170¼ —7¾
Aug 1175¼ 1178½ 1162¾ 1169½ —7½
Sep 1165½ 1166½ 1151¼ 1158¼ —6¾
Nov 1168¾ 1170¼ 1156 1162¾ —6½
Jan 1181¼ 1182¾ 1168¾ 1175½ —6¼
Mar 1182¼ 1184¼ 1169¾ 1177¾ —5¼
May 1185½ 1187¼ 1174¼ 1181½ —5¼
Jul 1189½ 1192¼ 1181¼ 1189 —3
Sep 1160 1160 1160 1160 —3½
Nov 1155 1156¾ 1143½ 1151½ —4¼
Est. sales 268,830. Wed.’s sales 326,536
Wed.’s open int 838,292, up 6,251

