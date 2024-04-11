CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|558
|559¾
|548¼
|550¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|572¾
|575
|563
|565¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|589
|591¼
|580
|582¼
|—7¾
|Dec
|613
|614½
|603¾
|605¼
|—8
|Mar
|631¼
|632¾
|622¼
|624½
|—7¼
|May
|639½
|640½
|632¾
|635¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|640½
|641¾
|633¼
|635¼
|—8
|Dec
|655
|655
|655
|655
|—3½
|Est. sales 114,789.
|Wed.’s sales 145,577
|Wed.’s open int 395,719
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|434
|437½
|428
|428½
|—5¾
|Jul
|445½
|449½
|440¼
|441
|—4¾
|Sep
|454½
|459
|450¼
|451
|—3¾
|Dec
|470
|474¼
|465½
|466¼
|—4
|Mar
|482½
|486¾
|479
|479½
|—3½
|May
|489
|493
|486½
|487½
|—2½
|Jul
|493¼
|496
|490¾
|491¼
|—2
|Sep
|484¼
|486¾
|482¼
|482½
|—2½
|Dec
|487½
|491¼
|486¼
|486¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|497½
|500
|497½
|500
|+2¾
|Dec
|478¾
|480¾
|478¼
|478¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 391,436.
|Wed.’s sales 502,117
|Wed.’s open int 1,561,201,
|up 3,621
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|339
|347¾
|339
|345¾
|+8
|Jul
|337¾
|343½
|335¾
|335¾
|+¼
|Dec
|348½
|348½
|348½
|348½
|+6¼
|Est. sales 799.
|Wed.’s sales 1,042
|Wed.’s open int 5,427,
|up 186
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1163¾
|1166¼
|1151
|1157¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1177
|1179¾
|1163¾
|1170¼
|—7¾
|Aug
|1175¼
|1178½
|1162¾
|1169½
|—7½
|Sep
|1165½
|1166½
|1151¼
|1158¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|1168¾
|1170¼
|1156
|1162¾
|—6½
|Jan
|1181¼
|1182¾
|1168¾
|1175½
|—6¼
|Mar
|1182¼
|1184¼
|1169¾
|1177¾
|—5¼
|May
|1185½
|1187¼
|1174¼
|1181½
|—5¼
|Jul
|1189½
|1192¼
|1181¼
|1189
|—3
|Sep
|1160
|1160
|1160
|1160
|—3½
|Nov
|1155
|1156¾
|1143½
|1151½
|—4¼
|Est. sales 268,830.
|Wed.’s sales 326,536
|Wed.’s open int 838,292,
|up 6,251
