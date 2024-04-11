CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 558 559¾ 548¼ 550¾ —7¾ Jul 572¾ 575 563 565¼ —8¼ Sep 589 591¼ 580 582¼ —7¾ Dec 613 614½ 603¾ 605¼ —8 Mar 631¼ 632¾ 622¼ 624½ —7¼ May 639½ 640½ 632¾ 635¼ —7¼ Jul 640½ 641¾ 633¼ 635¼ —8 Dec 655 655 655 655 —3½ Est. sales 114,789. Wed.’s sales 145,577 Wed.’s open int 395,719 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 434 437½ 428 428½ —5¾ Jul 445½ 449½ 440¼ 441 —4¾ Sep 454½ 459 450¼ 451 —3¾ Dec 470 474¼ 465½ 466¼ —4 Mar 482½ 486¾ 479 479½ —3½ May 489 493 486½ 487½ —2½ Jul 493¼ 496 490¾ 491¼ —2 Sep 484¼ 486¾ 482¼ 482½ —2½ Dec 487½ 491¼ 486¼ 486¾ —1¾ Mar 497½ 500 497½ 500 +2¾ Dec 478¾ 480¾ 478¼ 478¼ +¼ Est. sales 391,436. Wed.’s sales 502,117 Wed.’s open int 1,561,201, up 3,621 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 339 347¾ 339 345¾ +8 Jul 337¾ 343½ 335¾ 335¾ +¼ Dec 348½ 348½ 348½ 348½ +6¼ Est. sales 799. Wed.’s sales 1,042 Wed.’s open int 5,427, up 186 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1163¾ 1166¼ 1151 1157¼ —7½ Jul 1177 1179¾ 1163¾ 1170¼ —7¾ Aug 1175¼ 1178½ 1162¾ 1169½ —7½ Sep 1165½ 1166½ 1151¼ 1158¼ —6¾ Nov 1168¾ 1170¼ 1156 1162¾ —6½ Jan 1181¼ 1182¾ 1168¾ 1175½ —6¼ Mar 1182¼ 1184¼ 1169¾ 1177¾ —5¼ May 1185½ 1187¼ 1174¼ 1181½ —5¼ Jul 1189½ 1192¼ 1181¼ 1189 —3 Sep 1160 1160 1160 1160 —3½ Nov 1155 1156¾ 1143½ 1151½ —4¼ Est. sales 268,830. Wed.’s sales 326,536 Wed.’s open int 838,292, up 6,251

