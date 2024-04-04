CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|556
|562½
|549½
|554½
|—1½
|Jul
|571¾
|578½
|565½
|569¾
|—2½
|Sep
|589
|594½
|583¼
|586½
|—2¾
|Dec
|614¾
|618¼
|607¾
|611
|—2½
|Mar
|630¾
|635½
|625¾
|629¾
|—2¼
|May
|643¾
|645¼
|637¼
|640¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|648
|648
|640
|641¾
|—3½
|Dec
|657½
|657½
|657½
|657½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 111,822.
|Wed.’s sales 118,384
|Wed.’s open int 420,293,
|up 4,028
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|432¼
|435
|429¾
|434½
|+2¾
|Jul
|445½
|447¾
|442½
|446¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|457
|459
|454¼
|457½
|+1
|Dec
|471¼
|473¾
|469
|472¼
|+1
|Mar
|484¾
|486
|481¾
|484¼
|+¼
|May
|491¼
|492¼
|488½
|490
|—
|½
|Jul
|494¾
|495¼
|491¾
|492¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|487
|487
|486
|486
|+½
|Dec
|488½
|491
|487
|488¾
|Mar
|498
|499
|498
|499
|+1
|Sep
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+¾
|Dec
|480
|480
|478
|478
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 278,060.
|Wed.’s sales 388,258
|Wed.’s open int 1,606,963
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|345¾
|345¾
|330¾
|336
|—8¼
|Jul
|340
|341
|329
|335¼
|—4½
|Sep
|337
|337
|337
|337
|+1
|Dec
|346½
|348
|339
|342
|—7¼
|Est. sales 913.
|Wed.’s sales 1,128
|Wed.’s open int 4,284,
|up 270
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1182¼
|1186¾
|1170¼
|1177¼
|—5
|Jul
|1195¼
|1199½
|1183½
|1189¾
|—5½
|Aug
|1194
|1197¾
|1182¾
|1188
|—6
|Sep
|1181½
|1184
|1170¾
|1174¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1184¼
|1188
|1175½
|1179¼
|—5½
|Jan
|1195¾
|1200
|1188½
|1192
|—5
|Mar
|1195½
|1200¼
|1189½
|1192¼
|—4¾
|May
|1200½
|1202¾
|1194¼
|1195¾
|—4½
|Jul
|1207¾
|1208¼
|1200¾
|1201½
|—4¼
|Nov
|1166
|1168¼
|1162½
|1165¾
|—2¾
|Nov
|1144
|1144
|1144
|1144
|—3
|Est. sales 190,534.
|Wed.’s sales 334,110
|Wed.’s open int 823,682,
|up 310
