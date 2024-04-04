Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 4, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 556 562½ 549½ 554½ —1½
Jul 571¾ 578½ 565½ 569¾ —2½
Sep 589 594½ 583¼ 586½ —2¾
Dec 614¾ 618¼ 607¾ 611 —2½
Mar 630¾ 635½ 625¾ 629¾ —2¼
May 643¾ 645¼ 637¼ 640¾ —2¼
Jul 648 648 640 641¾ —3½
Dec 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —2¾
Est. sales 111,822. Wed.’s sales 118,384
Wed.’s open int 420,293, up 4,028
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 432¼ 435 429¾ 434½ +2¾
Jul 445½ 447¾ 442½ 446¾ +1¾
Sep 457 459 454¼ 457½ +1
Dec 471¼ 473¾ 469 472¼ +1
Mar 484¾ 486 481¾ 484¼
May 491¼ 492¼ 488½ 490 ½
Jul 494¾ 495¼ 491¾ 492¾ ¾
Sep 487 487 486 486
Dec 488½ 491 487 488¾
Mar 498 499 498 499 +1
Sep 480 480 480 480
Dec 480 480 478 478 ¾
Est. sales 278,060. Wed.’s sales 388,258
Wed.’s open int 1,606,963
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 345¾ 345¾ 330¾ 336 —8¼
Jul 340 341 329 335¼ —4½
Sep 337 337 337 337 +1
Dec 346½ 348 339 342 —7¼
Est. sales 913. Wed.’s sales 1,128
Wed.’s open int 4,284, up 270
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1182¼ 1186¾ 1170¼ 1177¼ —5
Jul 1195¼ 1199½ 1183½ 1189¾ —5½
Aug 1194 1197¾ 1182¾ 1188 —6
Sep 1181½ 1184 1170¾ 1174¾ —5¾
Nov 1184¼ 1188 1175½ 1179¼ —5½
Jan 1195¾ 1200 1188½ 1192 —5
Mar 1195½ 1200¼ 1189½ 1192¼ —4¾
May 1200½ 1202¾ 1194¼ 1195¾ —4½
Jul 1207¾ 1208¼ 1200¾ 1201½ —4¼
Nov 1166 1168¼ 1162½ 1165¾ —2¾
Nov 1144 1144 1144 1144 —3
Est. sales 190,534. Wed.’s sales 334,110
Wed.’s open int 823,682, up 310

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

