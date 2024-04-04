CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 556 562½ 549½ 554½ —1½ Jul 571¾ 578½ 565½ 569¾ —2½ Sep 589 594½ 583¼ 586½ —2¾ Dec 614¾ 618¼ 607¾ 611 —2½ Mar 630¾ 635½ 625¾ 629¾ —2¼ May 643¾ 645¼ 637¼ 640¾ —2¼ Jul 648 648 640 641¾ —3½ Dec 657½ 657½ 657½ 657½ —2¾ Est. sales 111,822. Wed.’s sales 118,384 Wed.’s open int 420,293, up 4,028 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 432¼ 435 429¾ 434½ +2¾ Jul 445½ 447¾ 442½ 446¾ +1¾ Sep 457 459 454¼ 457½ +1 Dec 471¼ 473¾ 469 472¼ +1 Mar 484¾ 486 481¾ 484¼ +¼ May 491¼ 492¼ 488½ 490 — ½ Jul 494¾ 495¼ 491¾ 492¾ — ¾ Sep 487 487 486 486 +½ Dec 488½ 491 487 488¾ Mar 498 499 498 499 +1 Sep 480 480 480 480 +¾ Dec 480 480 478 478 — ¾ Est. sales 278,060. Wed.’s sales 388,258 Wed.’s open int 1,606,963 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 345¾ 345¾ 330¾ 336 —8¼ Jul 340 341 329 335¼ —4½ Sep 337 337 337 337 +1 Dec 346½ 348 339 342 —7¼ Est. sales 913. Wed.’s sales 1,128 Wed.’s open int 4,284, up 270 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1182¼ 1186¾ 1170¼ 1177¼ —5 Jul 1195¼ 1199½ 1183½ 1189¾ —5½ Aug 1194 1197¾ 1182¾ 1188 —6 Sep 1181½ 1184 1170¾ 1174¾ —5¾ Nov 1184¼ 1188 1175½ 1179¼ —5½ Jan 1195¾ 1200 1188½ 1192 —5 Mar 1195½ 1200¼ 1189½ 1192¼ —4¾ May 1200½ 1202¾ 1194¼ 1195¾ —4½ Jul 1207¾ 1208¼ 1200¾ 1201½ —4¼ Nov 1166 1168¼ 1162½ 1165¾ —2¾ Nov 1144 1144 1144 1144 —3 Est. sales 190,534. Wed.’s sales 334,110 Wed.’s open int 823,682, up 310

